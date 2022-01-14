KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Krista Desocio of “Desocio in the Kitchen” walks us through 5 simple dishes that will not break the bank and demonstrates how easy they are to make.

For some of us eating right can become a bit of an afterthought. But with a family at home having an arsenal of quick, simple, and affordable meals ready to go can make all of the difference. Krista Desocio provides 5 easy meals that can be put together quickly without requiring many ingredients. If you are a fan of tomato soup you will not want to miss Krista’s demonstration of her go-to dish, a 3 ingredient meal that is ready in no time.

