MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Monroe County landowners are continuing their fight with Tennessee Valley Authority. The dispute started with a legal notification sent in June alerting two homeowners that TVA wants to enter their property.

When WATE 6 On Your Side first spoke with the families in mid-July they were really upset, and they still are. The power of eminent domain is defined by the taking clause of the Fifth Amendment in the U.S. Constitution. Eminent domain is the government's power to take private land for public use.