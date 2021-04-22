Simple ways to make Earth Day an every day celebration with Annabelle Gurwitch

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Each year Earth Day provides timely reminders of the need to protect our environment.

Annabelle Gurwitch, actress and environmentalist, joined Living East Tennessee this week to talk about actions people can take to be a good steward of the planet.

Gurwitch said planting a wildflower garden, even if its just 1 square foot, makes a difference. She invited everyone to share photos of their garden on social media using the #wildflowergarden hashtag.

“We all know about recycling and we want it to be made easier and Rubbermaid is doing just that,” Gurwitch said.

Rubbermaid’s food storage recycling program is a partnership with Terracycle. People can recycle any brand of food storage container for free. Go to Terracycle.com, register, and print your prepaid shipping label.

Food conservation is another opportunity. Between 30 and 40% of our food supply ends up in our landfills, Gurwitch said. Some communities have organized ways to keep unused food from restaurants winding up in landfills, and instead are delivering it to areas in need.

“I just want to urge everyone to get involved, and if there isn’t an initiative in your area, start one!” Gurwitch said.