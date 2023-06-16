ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Home is the starting place of love, hope and dreams, and for 22-year-old Jabreala Moore this will soon be true as she prepares to move into her very own home that was made possible through the Blount County Habitat for Humanity. The nonprofit organization helps provide to those who are eager to have a place of her own.

To get to this moment, it took a lot of effort. As a single mom, Moore balances working and caring for her son Ja’Shuan. Thankfully she has the help of her family, and now Habitat for Humanity is on board too.

As the final touches on her new home come together, Moore is grateful for those who have helped make this possible and even more appreciative of those who pushed her to keep going through the program.

Jabreala Moore and her 2-year-old son, Ja’Shuan

“It was just a wonderful opportunity that is coming true and they’ve done so much for me,” Moore said. “I think they know that because some of them have seen me at my lowest point where it was all just crashing, so I appreciate them very much,” she said.

Now only looking ahead, she knows it was all worth it.

“I’m just so thankful,” Moore said.

To learn more about the Blount County Habitat for Humanity, visit their website.