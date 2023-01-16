KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – We are sitting down with local leaders in civil rights and equality in our region.

Theotis Robinson Jr. and Gloria Deathridge both have a story to tell in which they overcame racial adversity, especially at the University of Tennessee. Robinson was the first African-American to earn a bachelor’s degree, and Deathridge became the first African-American Lady Vol player in the early 70s.

Robinson’s story started in the late 60s when lunch counter sit-ins were prevalent during that time. A piece in a local newspaper listed the things African-American’s were not happy with and demanded to be changed. One of the items listed was their inability to become an undergraduate student at the University of Tennessee. Robinson did not allow that rule to deter him and quickly applied to the school shortly after. Robinson received a letter stating that they would not accept anyone of color to study at UT.

After countless meetings with UT admissions, a personal meeting with former UT President, Andrew Holt, and a potential lawsuit on the rise, Robinson was officially admitted into the program and the policy was changed.

Since then, Robinson has made it his goal to continue following the work that civil leaders before him have done. “Dr. King and other civil rights leaders have served as beacons and role models for me,” Dr. Robinson explains. “His ability to withstand the criticism and the character assassination he underwent gave me strength to do those things that were right.”

He has become the first Black person to be elected to the Knoxville City Council for more than half a century.

Gloria Deathrdige also shares the same passion for racial equality at UT. She became the first African-American Lady Vol player starting her season in 1971 under coach Margaret Hutson.

She had been attending UT while on an academic scholarship and even received her degree in business in just 3 years.

While walking across campus one day, Deathrdige saw a flyer encouraging students to try out for the women’s basketball team. Gloria started her season in 1971 just one year before the enactment of Title IX.

Deathridge and Robinson are currently doing their part to continue to progression of Black equality and inclusion. They credit their success and willingness to be a part of this movement to the leaders who have paved the way before them. Civil rights leaders such as Martin Luther King Jr., Malcom X and more continue to inspire their work.

“As an executive board member of the Knoxville chapter of the NAACP we are continuing to fight what Dr. King has established years ago,” Gloria says. “We still continue to fight because we have a long way to go.”

Deathridge and Dr. Robinson both mention they are continuing to fight the past and present to alleviate the future. They are hoping to lead the way for a new generation that will someday follow in their shoes.