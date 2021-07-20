Sitting down with East Tennessee Author C.A. Bleu about her new book “The Trinity Ring”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– We are fortunate to have so many talented writers here in East Tennessee and today we are sitting down with one of them! Author C.A. Bleu started writing as an escape from her day job, and with the encouragement of her friends and family she decided to put her storytelling ideas down on paper. In doing so she created a wonderful new fantasy novel. Today we are learning more about the Bleu’s first book “The Trinity Ring” and hearing what parts of this book are actually taken from the authors real life story. To order your copy of “The Trinity Ring” you can log onto www.amazon.com.