FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to add some flair to your fitness routine, you can count on Elevation Arts and Fitness to take your exercises to new heights.

Located in the historic Old Concord neighborhood of Farragut, Elevation Arts and Fitness offers a range of fun classes including aerial yoga, trapeze, lyra and more. Not only is aerial fitness a good way to burn calories, but it also realigns the body, helps with digestion and takes away stress.

Classes are available to anyone age 7 and older. Elevation Arts and Fitness is able to make accommodations to classes so they are accessible to everyone. Participants are asked to wear a shirt with sleeves and sweatpants or yoga pants for maximum comfort. If you are interested in taking a class, you can head to the Elevation Arts and Fitness website for more information.