GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s cold outside but that doesn’t mean outdoor activities are canceled. In fact, the Gatlinburg Skylift Park puts a whole new spin on why winter can be enjoyable.

The biggest takeaway, visitors can enjoy a great view of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. It’s even more stunning when it snows! The SkyBridge alone offers a scenic view that will take anyone’s breath away. Apart from the views, at night, there’s many beautiful lights you can enjoy or drink hot chocolate by the bonfire.

There’s also plenty to look forward to this winter. In February, beginning on the 8th, the park will transition to ‘Love is in the Air’ to get into the Valentine’s Day spirit. Just after that, in March the park will host the third SkyWalk with Rucksack Circus for St. Patrick’s Day.

For more information on events, tickets and more visit Gatlinburg Skylift Park’s website.