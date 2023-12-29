GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — SkyPark Gatlinburg has some of the most spectacular views and historic fun Gatlinburg has to offer, and the holiday season is no different!

Enjoy Lights Over Gatlinburg, an amazing light display of Holiday Cheer! You can experience the thousands of Christmas Lights all over the SkyPark, including the brand new lights that span the entire SkyBridge.

Plus if you’re looking for New Year’s Eve Plans, SkyPark offers views from the top of the mountain. This VIP Private Event is known as the best place to see the City of Gatlinburg’s Firework show.

