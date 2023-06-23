KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Starting Friday, June 30, the Tennessee Theatre will be showing a wide variety of classic and beloved movies for all ages.

Presented by Denark Construction, The Summer Movie Magic series will be showing a lineup of movies that include popular classics, beloved hits, and family entertainment for all ages. The films will be offered on Friday evenings and Sunday afternoons until August. Tickets for shows can be found online or at the door.

See below for a list of movies and showtimes:

• A League of Their Own – Friday, June 30 (PG)

• Captain America: The First Avenger – Sunday, July 2 (PG-13)

• Tommy – Friday, July 7 (PG)

• E.T. – Sunday, July 9 (PG)

• High Fidelity – Friday, July 28 (R)

• Some Like it Hot – Sunday, July 30 (PG)

• Star Wars – Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back – Friday, Aug. 11 (PG)

• Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory – Sunday, Aug. 13 (G)

• Clueless – Friday, Aug. 25 (PG-13)

• Sleeping Beauty – Sunday, Aug. 27 (G)

“This is a great way to stay cool during the summer months with a good reason to come downtown, eat some popcorn, and enjoy some of your favorite films with family and friends,” says Executive Director, Becky Hancock.

Proceeds from the event will go back to benefit the Historic Tennessee Theatre Foundation.

Before each show, audience members and moviegoers will experience the magic of the Mighty Wurlitzer, the Theatre’s famous pipe organ. He will be playing popular songs known best from each film.

The Tennessee Theatre opened its doors in 1928 as a movie theater in the heart of downtown Knoxville and was transformed into an arts and entertainment venue after a $30 million renovation was completed in 2005.

The theatre is now part of the National Register of Historic Places and honored as the Official State Theatre of Tennessee. You can experience classical music, Broadway, and vibrant performances by today’s hottest musicians and beloved favorites.

Visit their website for upcoming shows and performances.