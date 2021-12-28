KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Come along as we wander the Peppermint Trail with Michele from Downtown Knoxville Alliance.

The Peppermint Trail in Knoxville is brought to you by the Downtown Knoxville Alliance. With a mobile guide that also tracks your stops along the trail, visitors can win prizes for checking in at any of the participating local businesses. From gifts to delicious food and drinks, the Peppermint Trail has a little something for everyone.

For more information about the Peppermint Trail or to get started using the trail guide visit the Downtown Knoxville Alliance website.