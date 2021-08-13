Slimfest celebrating 15 years of giving back to the community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Saturday, August 14th, 2021, from 6pm until midnight, the annual Slimfest-Outdoor Concert for adults will be held at the Amphitheater in New Midland Plaza, Calderwood Road, Alcoa, Tennessee, to help raise money for local causes. This will mark the 15th annual event for this highly popular concert and will feature the sparkling entertainment of Smooth Groove and Nuthin’ Fancy. There will be five food trucks from 6 to midnight. Adult beverages will be served by Water Into Bistro from Knoxville.

This annual SlimFest community concert, one of the biggest fundraisers for the Shop with a Cop program, began in 2006, when Blount County businessman Steve “Slim” Stilts started SlimFest because he wanted to throw a birthday party for himself that benefited charities. About 500 people attended that first concert. It has become so popular that the show now averages 3,000 people in attendance each year.