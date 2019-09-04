Small business owners unite at the Maker City Summit

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– We love to highlight local makers here in our community and are fortunate to have so many talented neighbors. These are the men and women proving you can make a living doing what you love. If you are thinking of becoming a maker and need help getting started you are in luck. The Maker City Summit is kicking off Sunday, September 8th at the Mill and Mine in downtown Knoxville. Maranda Vandergriff this years coordinator and Laurie Kay, the owner of Monsters Made With Love tell us all about the event. You can register at the maker city dot org!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Watch and Win

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.