Small business owners unite at the Maker City Summit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)--Thunder rolled through Rocky Top Wednesday morning, as legendary performer Garth Brooks announced he is playing a concert at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night, Nov. 16. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. CT.

It will be the first concert at Neyland Stadium in 16 years and just the third in the venue's nearly 100-year history. Opie and Carina from Q Mornings with Opie and Carina got the call from Garth and sit down with Living East Tennessee's Kelli Smith and Chelsea Haynes to give us the inside scoop!