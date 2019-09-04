Small business owners unite at the Maker City Summit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– We love to highlight local makers here in our community and are fortunate to have so many talented neighbors. These are the men and women proving you can make a living doing what you love. If you are thinking of becoming a maker and need help getting started you are in luck. The Maker City Summit is kicking off Sunday, September 8th at the Mill and Mine in downtown Knoxville. Maranda Vandergriff this years coordinator and Laurie Kay, the owner of Monsters Made With Love tell us all about the event. You can register at the maker city dot org!