FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In a Tennessee town of just 1,000 people is where you will find some really good barbecue food.

Initially getting their start as a barbecue competition team, James and Abigail DeLong opened up Small Town BBQ in Friendsville back in early 2021. Their momentum has not diminished as they continue to serve not only their regulars from the surrounding areas, but people from all over the country. Some items you will find on their menu include, but is not limited to, burgers, sandwiches, ribs, pulled pork, fried and hot chicken, smoked mac and cheese, and much more.

Small Town BBQ is located at 110 W. College Avenue in Friendsville. To find out more about this barbecue restaurant, you can head to the Small Town BBQ website or Facebook page for more information.