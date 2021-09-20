Smith & Son kicking it up a notch for GatlinBURGER Week

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Fresh off their 2020 GatlinBURGER Week win, Smith & Son Corner Kitchen is looking to keep their streak going with a new specialty burger.

The “‘Gatlin’ Gunslinger” is a half-pound ground beef and chorizo patty topped with a fried egg, Pico de Gallo, smoked gouda, chopped ghost peppers, and Ole Smoky mango habanero whiskey chipotle ranch on a toasted potato bun.

GatlinBURGER Week runs from September 19-25. You can try out all the of the specialty burgers featured during the event for just $8 (sides are separate and tips are encouraged).

Download the passport for GatlinBURGER Week to see what other Gatlinburg restaurants are competing for the coveted title of “Burger Meister.”