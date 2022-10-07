TURKEY CREEK, Tenn. (WATE) – Smoked Pickle Barbecue brings Texas inspired BBQ to the Taste of Turkey Creek, a style that embraces the flavors and traditions of an authentic picnic experience.

At Taste of Turkey Creek there will be a lot of flavors to sample, almost two dozen in fact. But any barbecue lover would be remise if they did not stop by Smoked Pickle Barbecue. Eric Pickle brings the traditions and flavors of Texas-style BBQ to Turkey Creek with his trusted smoker, also designed and built right here in East Tennessee. Texas BBQ is primarily beef based as opposed to pork and typically does not include much sauce, instead leaning more towards rubs and marinades.

If you would like to sample Smoked Pickle Barbecue as well as many other local restaurants there is no better way than to attend the Taste of Turkey Creek organized by Pinnacle. Scan the QR code below for access to more information and to purchase tickets.

For more information on the offerings and menu visit the Smoked Pickle Website.