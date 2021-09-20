Smokehouse providing good views and brews for GatlinBURGER Week

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – We are shining the spotlight on the specialty burger that the Smokehouse at Anakeesta will be dishing out for GatlinBURGER Week.

The “Smokin’ Hot Shine Burger” is an angus beef burger loaded with moonshine-infused BBQ pulled pork and cheese (your pick of nacho cheese or shredded cheddar), house-made coleslaw and sriracha mayonnaise on a buttered brioche bun.

GatlinBURGER Week runs from September 19-25. You can try out all the of the specialty burgers featured during the event for just $8 (sides are separate and tips are encouraged).

Download the passport for GatlinBURGER Week to see what other Gatlinburg restaurants are competing for the coveted title of “Burger Meister.”