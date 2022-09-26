KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – Tomorrow September 27th the Tennessee Smokies will head to game two of the championship. With a one game lead, a win will bring the trophy to Tennessee for the first time since 2004.

Tomorrow evening at Smokies Stadium you have the opportunity to witness history in the making as the Tennessee Smokies are taking on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos for the second game of the Championship series. If the Smokies win, they will bring home the championship trophy to Tennessee for the first time since 2004. If by some stroke of bad luck the game does not go their way, the Smokies will go on to play a game 3 against the Blue Wahoos on Wednesday, the winner taking home the championship.

