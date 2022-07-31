KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee skies are about to get so much more exciting.

The highly anticipated Smoky Mountain Air Show is back after a six year hiatus. On September 10 and 11 many are expected to come out and watch an aviation show like no other. Gates open both days at 7:00 a.m. and all are encouraged to show up early. The event is free and open for all ages. Premium viewing tickets are online now.

Parking passes are $75 per vehicle and are only valid for one day.

The show is expected to be better than ever. With 8 acts including the popular U.S. Navy Blue Angels, you will not believe your eyes. Many aircrafts from different time eras will also be on-site for you to get up close with.

Food and drinks will be provided from several vendors for the full day.

Road closures will be expected off of Alcoa Hwy at the intersection of Airbase and Wrights Ferry.

Head over to the Air Show website and plan this fun-filled weekend today.