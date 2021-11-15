PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – For over 30 years, Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas festival has been a bright spot during the holidays for families all around the world.

From the millions of Christmas lights to entertainment to special holiday food and drinks, Smoky Mountain Christmas remains America’s best theme park Christmas event. Smoky Mountain Christmas runs through January 2. Park hours are 2 p.m. to 9 p.m everyday.

Smoky Mountain Christmas, which is the 13-time and only winner of Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Award for Best Theme Park Christmas Event, is up for another award this year. They have been nominated for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Theme Park Holiday Event. Voting closes on December 6. You can vote for Smoky Mountain Christmas by clicking here.