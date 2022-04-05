KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – April 4 is National Jeep Day, and to celebrate this national holiday, the Living East Tennessee team was joined by some special guests outside of the WATE 6 On Your Side studios.

Members of the Smoky Mountain Jeep Club brought an assortment of different Jeeps to Greystone Manor. They said that their similar interests in Jeeps have created lifelong friendships. The group hosts social events throughout the year, including the Great Smoky Mountain Club Jeep Invasion which will take place from August 25-27 at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge.

To learn more about this Jeep-loving social group, you can head to the Smoky Mountain Jeep Club Facebook page for more information.