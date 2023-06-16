KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A popular past-time craft is bigger than ever at an upcoming show.

The Smoky Mountain Quilt Show will be held on Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24 at the Knoxville Expo Center. Tickets are $10 and $15 for a 2-day pass. Children under the age of 12 get in free. The Expo Center offers free parking and is immobility-friendly.

Over 150 quilts will be on display and for purchase throughout the event for many to see. Other onsite activities include quilting demonstrations, quilt appraisals, and more.

Children can also take part in a scavenger hunt throughout the event.

This year’s show will be featuring a new exhibit called Threefold: The Art of the Triptych. This exhibit will feature 23 quilts from the Mountain Art Quilters, a nearby quilting guild in North Carolina. Members of the group were tasked with creating art quilts that depict a triptych, which is three artworks intended to be woven together.

Triptychs have been popular since the Middle Ages, especially at alters.

World-famous quilt historian and author, Merikay Waldvogel, will also be diving into the roots of quilting. Her presentation will take place Friday, June 23 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

This event is being put on by the Smoky Mountain Quilters Guild. Founded in the 1980s, the guild is always accepting new members at any skill level.

The guild plans to meet on the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Messiah Lutheran Church. Their mission is to excel and expand the knowledge of quilting and its rich history. They currently have approximately 100 members who all dabble in different quilting styles including traditional and art quilts, complex and minimalist modern designs, and more.

“Quilts are not just bedcovers; they can be beautiful works of art,” said Sue Serrano, SMQ Show Co-Chair. “Come and enjoy a creative display of color, texture, and design, proudly exhibited by many talented quilters.”

For more information and to get involved with The Smoky Mountain Quilters, visit their website