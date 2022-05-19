TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – Get out and enjoy the rich history and culture with East Tennessee Scots.

On Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22 the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival is gearing up to bring Scottish arts, music, food, and more at a new location.

Over the years the festival has been held at Maryville College, but do to an increasing number of attendees, they expanded and will now be held in Townsend, TN at 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy.

With 57 clans and Scottish societies you will be fully immersed in the heritage while also being entertained. Live entertainment featuring the popular Scott instrument, bagpipes, will be playing all throughout the day.

Food vendors will also have traditional and popular Scottish dishes, while others will be serving your typical festival food.

Stop by other vendors who will selling Scottish-themed jewelry, art, apparel, and more.

For more information, tickets, and a full festival schedule, visit their website.