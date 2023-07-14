PITTMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — Celebrate the rich history and community of the Smoky Mountain region with an upcoming festival.

Hosted by Hills Creek Baptist Church, the 4th annual Greenbrier Mountain Festival returns to the Pittman Center. This two-day event will be on Friday, July 21 from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm and Saturday, July 22 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

This event is a celebration of the area and is set to bring a combination of mountain crafts, bluegrass gospel music, homemade food, kids’ activities, and more. Admission is free.

“This festival will emphasize a step back in time to the rich history and culture of the Smoky Mountains community of Pittman,” says Pastor Dustin Shultz.

The event will also feature the Garden of Feedin’ which will feature an array of food vendors onsite ready to fill you up.

Lakeside, a gospel group, located in Madisonville, TN will also be playing their top songs as well as a lineup of other artists around the area. Click here to see who else will be performing.

Kids can also enjoy many activities including face painting, bounce houses, and more.

Local crafters will also be onsite for a “Crafter’s Corner.” Over 60 makers, artisans, and more will be on-site for you to purchase.

For more information and to get involved with the Hills Creek Baptist Church, visit their website or give them a call at (865) 654-6826.