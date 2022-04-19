KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The snakes of East Tennessee are various and work hard to keep our rodent populations in check. UT Arboretum is here to remind us it is illegal to kill these local residents.

There are 32 species of snake that call Tennessee home, only 3 are venomous and reside in East Tennessee. But do not let this fool you, because snakes define the old adage “They are more afraid of you than you are of them”. These creatures help keep the population of rodents in East Tennessee at a manageable level and possess no interest in humans, the majority of snake-based attacks stem from the snake defending itself against a perceived threat. Because of their value to the local ecosystem, snakes are protected and it is illegal to kill a snake in Tennessee. There are many misconceptions about our slithery friends, that is why the UT Arboretum is offering a free webinar to introduce you to these wonderful reptiles.

For more information visit the UT Arboretum website.