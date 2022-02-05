KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – CAC Beardsley Community Farm is holding their annual fundraiser Snow Day that will help support the farm’s activities throughout the year.

CAC Beardsley Community Farm works to increase food security in Knoxville by providing fresh produce, accessible education, and land and resources for gardening. Whether you want to take a class and learn the basics of gardening or if you are a seasoned green-thumb that just wants to get your hands dirty, all are welcome at the CAC Beardsley Community Farm. To help support this great local cause you can donate through their website or join them for one of their many volunteer events.

For more information on how you can help support the organization visit the CAC Beardsley Community Farm website.