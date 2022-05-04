KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Episcopal School of Knoxville launches it summer camps program that are open to the entire community.

From preschool to middle school and everything in between, the Episcopal School of Knoxville offers summer camps to the East Tennessee community that are open for all to attend even if your child is not a student at EPK. They offer a sports camp that will get your children active in learning athletics and being a member of a team, while also offering adventure camp that will teach kids useful skills that can be taken into the wilderness.

