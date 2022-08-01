PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you want to jump until your heart is content or enjoy a great game of mini-golf, TopJump has something for everyone.

TopJump’s main attraction is their variety of trampolines, you can play dodgeball, basketball, or just jump around. With safety being a primary concern TopJump has an innovative air bag system that keeps guests safe and having a great time. After you have jumped your heart out you can head to their rock climbing walls that have state-of-the-art climbs, elaborate mini-golf, or their magical candy shop with sweets for all ages.

