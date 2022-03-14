KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In partnership with Solar Alliance, CAC Beardsley Community Farm is installing a series of solar panels to provide the power needed on-site.

At CAC Beardsley Community Farm there are always many projects going on to develop the property. On the day of our visit the farm was holding their monthly “Work Party” that invites the community out to the farm to get their hands dirty, their regular seed swap event, and a solar panel installation project. The solar project is being executed in conjunction with Solar Alliance, a solar energy company that services the entire southeast.

These sort of projects have really brought the community together for a common cause that rings true with the giving spirit of East Tennessee. Solar Alliance is full of knowledgeable professionals that are extremely talented at what they do and pride themselves on giving back to the communities that have made them so successful.

For more information or to start your solar journey visit the Solar Alliance website. For more information on the many great events visit the CAC Beardsley Community Farm website.