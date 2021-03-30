Solve sleep issues with a new mattress from Brothers Bedding

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Custom made mattresses “straight from the oven” with Brothers Bedding!

For the past eight decades, Brothers Bedding has been perfecting hand-made mattresses for patrons all across the country. Headquartered in the heart of East Tennessee, Brothers Bedding prides itself on eliminating the middle man and providing comfort guaranteed.

Now with three new lines, one with a focus on improver orthopedic health, the new “Ortho Balance” mattress line, promises to provide extra lumbar support to back sleepers.

With 5 area locations across the greater East Tennessee region, this company is sure to create the perfect mattress made for you, by you!

Shop the new collections at Brothers Bedding in the heart of Blount County at the Maryville store, located at 823 Foothills Mall Dr., Maryville, TN 37801. Stop in to create the perfect mattress today!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.