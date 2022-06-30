KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With 11 restaurants and more coming soon all under one roof, Marble City Market offers options, entertainment, and a full bar to enjoy with friends and family.

With a large outdoor patio space, multiple top golf booths, 11 restaurants to choose from, and a full service bar Marble City Market is more than just your normal food hall. From ramen to pasta to donuts if you are looking for a new lunch spot or a great place for an evening date night Marble City Market is a surefire way to please even the pickiest eaters. After a delicious meal and a couple great locally inspired cocktails, head over to the entertainment center for a round of top golf. It is all available under one roof, just head over to the Marble City Market.

Marble City Market is crucial to our local eateries, giving up and coming restaurateurs the ability to test their concepts in a well-established location and get feedback from the community as they grow. Restaurants that have gotten their start at Marble City Market such as Penne for your thoughts and Seoul Brothers have seen great success and are just a couple of the innovative concepts available.

For more information visit the Marble City Market website or follow them on social media @MarbleCityMarket.