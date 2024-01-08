KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lulu Liquor Cakes is located at 941 N Broadway in Knoxville, Tennessee and is offering up a sweet menu!

Cake with a twist is just one offering by the Knoxville-based bakery. They have other products like Boozy Butter, candles and even gluten free options.

However, one option that might be great for those on a 2024 Dry January goal are their assortment of liquor-free cakes!

Lulu Liquor Cakes ships all over the United States and offers local pick-up. To learn more, just visit their website.