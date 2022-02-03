KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Songwriters and musicians are giving you the opportunity to not only enjoy their music, but also learn how that piece came to life.

Lee Zimmerman, a renounced writer, blogger, and reviewer has been taking on the role of host for quite sometime.

The Songs and Stories, happening the first Wednesday of every month, has been a huge hit since they started back in January. The Bird and Book in Maryville, TN will continue to host this series throughout the year.

Zimmerman also came on to speak about his latest published book, Americana Music-Voices, Visionaries, and Pioneers, and Honest Sound. His book had bee released in 2019 and tells many behind the scenes stories and secrets from our world’s biggest Americana artists.

In April, Songs and Stories will expand to every first Monday and third Wednesday of the month.

For more information on the music series or who will be playing next, visit their Facebook page.