KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Bird and the Book host an ongoing performance series “Songs and Stories” that showcases acts from around the world.

The next performer in the series will be Bobo Byrnes on June 15th. Byrnes is a singer/songwriter that brings elements of the bygone era of mixtapes and boomboxes to his music and performances.

Songs and Stories is a series of intimate performances and conversations from world-renown musicians that takes place at The Bird and The Book. With interviews by accomplished reviewer Lee Zimmerman, patrons receive an in-depth peek into the music making process.

For more information visit The Bird & The Book website.