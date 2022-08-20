GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Aspiring songwriters will have the opportunity to learn from the best this weekend.

The Gatlinburg Songwriter’s Festival kicks off Thursday, August 18 and will run until Sunday, August 21 at various venues in Downtown Gatlinburg.

World acclaimed songwriter and Grammy award winner, Larry Gatlin will be headlining the weekend for a master class like no other.

Known for his time as a part of the family trio, The Gatlin Brother’s Band, Larry has gone on to write songs for Garth Brooks, Brad Paisley, Willie Nelson, Barbra Streisand, and more. He is now coming to East Tennessee to spread his knowledge and wisdom to many songwriters ready to take the music world by storm.

The festival is a three-day event. Every night there are performances b for songwriters to perfect their craft, get advice, write alongside industry leaders.

For the full lineup and tickets, visit their website.