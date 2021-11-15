KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) –The Shora Foundation is giving you a chance to be immersed in black culture with their upcoming soul brunch.

The brunch is Sunday, November 21, from 12:00-4:00 pm at the Emporium Center on Gay St.

There will be food made two Knoxville black chefs, Chef Mo and Meik Meals. Entertainment featuring a live Jazz band and DJ will also be there to keep the party going.

All proceeds go to the Shora Foundation and their mission. The Shora Foundation was founded to create a safe place environment for black entrepreneurs. They offer resources to help the growth and development of different start-ups with little to no aid in their journey.

To learn more about the Shora Foundation and purchase tickets to the soul brunch, visit their event page and website.