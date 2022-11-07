KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On November 20th you can enjoy a great meal from local chefs while supporting children right here in East Tennessee.

Brunch is a time when family and friends come together to enjoy each others company as well as great food but the Soul Brunch brought to you by the Shora Foundation offers so much more. With live music, bottomless mimosas, and dishes from some of the best local chefs the Soul Brunch will be a great way to spend an autumn day.

The Shora Foundation hosts this annual fundraiser as a way to support their efforts within the community. From youth programs to providing opportunities to entrepreneurs that may not otherwise have them, the Shora Foundation is beacon of hope for many here in East Tennessee. By enjoying a delicious meal and great music you can help a neighbors dreams become a reality.

For more information on the Soul Brunch and the many great programs available visit the Shora Foundation website. For tickets to Soul Brunch visit the event page.