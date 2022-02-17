KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A restaurant in the Mechanicsville area of Knoxville is providing an experience that goes beyond just food.

Soul Good, located at 1518 University Avenue, dishes out Southern comfort food including chicken wings, fish sandwiches, onion rings, okra and much more. In addition to their delicious grub, Soul Good also has a mission to help single mothers and those who may have struggled with substance abuse issues find the proper resources they need to succeed.

If you are interested in learning more about Soul Good, you can head to their Facebook page or Instagram for more information.