KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The hills are alive with this special production in East Tennessee.

Presented by Broadway Center for the Arts, The Sound of Music will be held on November 17, 18, and 19 at the Everett Hills Baptist Church in Maryville. Tickets are available online and at the door.

This is one of 8 to 10 productions BCA puts on every year. As a children’s theatre group, they ensure the fun, success, and passion of each child actor.

Ayla Shreve, Liesl von Trapp and Jackson Neilson, Captain von Trapp, are excited to be performing such important roles. Both students are homeschooled and say BCA gives them the opportunity to get involved with activities outside of the classroom they wouldn’t necessarily have.

Amanda Rader, show producer, says it is always exciting to give young aspiring entertainers the chance to thrive. Rader will soon be taking her team to the International Junior Theatre Festival in Atlanta. This gives the students the chance to get involved with group acting seminars, projects, and even competitions. “It is inspiring for our children to see,” says Rader.

For more information and upcoming shows, visit their website.