RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Farmhouse chic can be achieved with this local business.

The Flower Cottage located off 625 Rutledge Pike is your one-stop-shop to finding all things southern charm and flare for your home.

Owners, Lisa and Randy Mantooth, are locals to Grainger Co. and are ready to help those coming from near and far to decorate your home.

What started out as a flower shop eleven years ago has been turned into a store made perfect for you or your loved ones. Decor and gifts range from everyday items to even seasonal ones including Holiday, Fall, and more.

You can shop in store or even online with their weekly Facebook live events. Live streams can be viewed each Thursday from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on The Flower Cottage Facebook page.