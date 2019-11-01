Southern Christmas tablescapes and crafts with Grace and Glory Designers and CozHome

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)-- You've seen them on our show before, but now the Dugger Band is back with a brand new album and they are previewing some of the new songs for us on the show today. The new album "Greek To Me" will be released on Friday, Jan. 3rd and the Duggers will also be hosting a release party in their hometown of Greeneville, TN. You can get tickets now by visiting npacgreeneville.com or by calling (423)-638-1679.