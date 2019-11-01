Southern Christmas tablescapes and crafts with Grace and Glory Designers and CozHome

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas around here! Our friends from Grace and Glory Designers are walking us through some simple ways to add layers of holiday cheer to your tabletops and then our friends from CozHome walk us through a great DIY craft project perfect for the holiday season! Both designers will be teaming up as well for a holiday class For The Southern Market Christmas Open House taking place November 7th- 10th. To pre-register click on the link below! Thesouthernmarketshops.com