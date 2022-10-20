KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Southern Cities found a positive way to utilize the COVID pandemic by returning to their songwriting roots to release the Fancy Gap Sessions.

Southern Cities is a band that embodies what we all should try to be. Although each member came to East Tennessee from a different southern destination, with a different style of music, Southern Cities have found a way to seamlessly flow from rock, to jazz, to folk music all within a single song. Longtime friends and songwriting partners Matt Montgomery and Luke Brogden started Southern Cities years ago and have toured around the country as well as playing beloved local events such a Hops N’ Hollers.

For more information or to find out where you can see the band is performing next visit the Southern Cities website.