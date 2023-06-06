KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Southern Fried Poetry Slam will be in Knoxville from Wednesday, June 7th to Saturday, June 10th.

The Southern Fried Poetry Slam is an annual performing arts festival that celebrates poetry, spoken word, and community outreach.

During the first week of June, a city in the Southeastern region of the United States hosts one of the largest Spoken Word and Performance Poetry tournaments in the world. This year, it will be based in the Scruffy City, where you can find some of the most extraordinary writers, orators, and artists. More than 200 poets will compete for cash and prizes.

According to organizers, the event was “born in 1993 from a sense of family, home-cooked meals and good ol’ Southern food, Southern Fried Poetry shares the absolute best southern offerings — hospitality, comfort, and tradition.”

To learn more about the Southern Fried Poetry Slam, check out their website.