KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Praise 96.3 (WJBZ FM), America’s Favorite Southern Gospel Radio station announces their biggest event yet! The Praise 96.3 Southern Gospel Fall Fest will take place beginning Wednesday, October 6th and run Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday of each week through October 30th. This event will be hosted by the Biblical Times Theatre in Pigeon Forge and sponsored by David’s Abbey Carpets.

Southern Gospel Groups from all over the country will be singing at the event which will have 4 Gospel Artists performing each day! Some of the groups who will be singing are Lulu Roman, Tony Gore, Michael Combs, The Browders, Eternal Vision, Foothills Quartet, Kingsway Quartet, JP Miller, Chapter 2, and many more!! (See Total List of Artists below).

Praise 96.3 has been voted Top Southern Gospel Radio Station for the past 5 years by the Singing News Fans. “The Praise 96.3 Southern Gospel Fall Fest is the next step we are taking to insure that Southern Gospel Music remains in the Smokies for the thousands of fans who come to this area to hear great music” said Jamie Lewis, General Manager. “The Biblical Times Theatre has welcomed us and is the perfect place to have this series of concerts and we are very appreciative that they are sharing this vision with us.”

A Talent Search will be held on Wednesday, Oct 27 also at Biblical Times Theatre and information on entering will be found at www.praise963.com . A recording session at Chapel Valley Studios will be awarded to the top 2 entries! Sponsored by Grayson Used Cars on Kingston Pike.

Providing Promise Ministries will be hosting their annual Women’s Conference on October 23rd (also at Biblical Times Theatre) “Glimmers of Hope” with Kris Emmert, Founder and Speaker which will feature Artist, Sacred Calling and Speaker/Worship Leader Nakia Scott. Kris Emmert’s Book “Providing Promise” tells her story of her journey to hope after the loss of her husband in a naval flight accident during the Bosnia War Relief in 1993. Tickets can be purchased for the daily events at www.praise963.com or by calling Biblical Times theater at 865-908-3327, group rates available. There will be options for VIP Seating, Meals, Lodging, on the website. Superpasses are also available for those who want to come multiple days for $50.00 for General admission and $75.00 for VIP seating All details of the Southern Gospel Fall Fest can be found at www.praise963.com or by calling 865-577-4885.