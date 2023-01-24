KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Southern Skies Music Festival announces the artists that will be rocking the stage this summer. It’s the second year of the festival and it will now be a two-day event with headliners on both Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21.

There are many big names performing during the event. Those include St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Grace Potter, The Dirty Guv’nahs, Black Joe Lewis, Jackie Venson, The Stews, Cruz Contreras, Doc Robinson, Cece Coakley, EG Vines, Kelsi Walker & the Nervous Kids, Brian Clay with Lauren Arp, and Ben McLaughlin & the Mystic Marauders.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 27, however those wanting to attend can receive their tickets now by visiting their website under the ‘ticket’ tab and entering the code ‘LIVINGETN’ where it asks for a promo code. For more information on the festival, visit their website.