KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 2nd annual Southern Skies Music Festival will be on Saturday, May 20, and Friday, May 21 at World’s Fair Park.

The two-day event is put on by Dogwood Arts, which is always looking for ways to bring the East Tennessee community together through the arts.

Single and Two-Day General Admission Day Passes are available online. Limited VIP Day Passes can also be purchased with experiences including premium viewing areas, hangout space, private bar and restrooms, and more. Kids’ admission is free.

This event is just a couple weeks after the Dogwood Arts Festival, and Marketing Director, Shannon Herron says they are going out with a bang.

Headliners, The Dirty Guv’nahs, are coming back for their second year in a row alongside new artists who will be throughout the festival on two main stages. Other artists include St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Jackie Venson, Grace Potter, and more. Click here for a full performance schedule.

Festival goers can also enjoy onsite food trucks, a Maker Market, local vendors, and more.

Lead singer of The Dirty Guv’nahs, James Trimble is excited to be invited back onto the stage.

“The band loves to put on a great party,” he says.

Dogwood Arts is still looking for volunteers to assist with check-in, merchandising, and more. Visit Volunteer East Tennessee’s website to sign up.

For more information on parking, schedules, and more, visit their website, Instagram, and Facebook.