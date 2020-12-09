Southern style cooking meets Southern style comedy with Leanne Morgan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Make-A-Wish East Tennessee grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Comedian Leanne Morgan is on a mission to make some wishes come to fruition for East Tennessee children this holiday season. With a $50 donation to Make-A-Wish East Tennessee, patrons can share in Southern country cooking and contagious laughter during a live, virtual event: “Cooking for Wishes with Leanne Morgan.”

This event kicks of virtually on Sunday, December 15 at 5 p.m. Register online to receive the ingredients, instructions and Zoom link as Leanne showcases one of her favorite Southern meals.