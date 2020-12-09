Southern style cooking meets Southern style comedy with Leanne Morgan

Living East Tennessee
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Make-A-Wish East Tennessee grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Comedian Leanne Morgan is on a mission to make some wishes come to fruition for East Tennessee children this holiday season. With a $50 donation to Make-A-Wish East Tennessee, patrons can share in Southern country cooking and contagious laughter during a live, virtual event: “Cooking for Wishes with Leanne Morgan.”

This event kicks of virtually on Sunday, December 15 at 5 p.m. Register online to receive the ingredients, instructions and Zoom link as Leanne showcases one of her favorite Southern meals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.