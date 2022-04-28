KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – 1 tequila, 2 tequila, 3 tequila, you know the rest.

On Friday, April 29 the Southern Taco and Tequila Festival is coming back and will be held at the JC Penny’s in Turkey Creek.

With over 100 tequila options and endless amounts of tacos, you are in for a fiesta like no other.

The festival is being put on to support Regional Area Medical, a local non-profit that offers free quality health services to those in need and do not have access to regular healthcare. Tickets are available online or at the festival.

A Knoxville-dining favorite, Babalu, will be making over 1000 tacos for those at the festival. They will be providing 2 menu tacos, as well as a specialty taco that can only be found at the festival.

For more information on Southern Taco and Tequila Fest, visit their website.