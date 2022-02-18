MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At Smiley family Chiropractic and Wellness Center, this talented team offers a wide variety of services including the new SOZA rapid weight loss program.

At the Smiley Family Chiropractic and Wellness Center, Dr. Smiley’s approach to weight loss is not just about the medications. Her team emphasize support and help their clients not only lose weight but keep it off by adapting the client’s lifestyle to achieve lasting results. The SOZA rapid weight loss program is a multi-step process and Dr. Smiley assures us that her team will be right there with you every step of the way. This peace of mind creates an environment where individuals can focus on success and make meaningful changes that will last a lifetime.

