KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Support the Vols and those who are bringing diversity to the game this football season.

Carlos Lopez, also known as Juan Ward, grew popularity after his video showing him commentating a Tennessee Football game in Spanish went viral. His love for his Spanish heritage and the Tennessee Vols made him a household name and many are following along.

One way you can support Lopez is through his new apparel line.

Nothing Too Fancy, located in Market Square, is excited to be collaborating with Lopez and bring a new meaning of diversity to their store. Several designs can be worn all throughout the upcoming Vols football season.

All apparel can be found in store as well as online.

Currently, Lopez teaches Spanish and coaches football for Alcoa High School. He is excited to be bringing his flare, talent and passion to more games ahead.

Follow along with Carlos ahead of the 2023-2024 Tennessee Football season on his Facebook and Instagram.